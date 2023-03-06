NIA raids under way in Karnataka's Bantwal

It is learnt that the investigation is pertaining to funding of illegal activities

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Mar 06 2023, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 12:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been carrying out search operations in various places in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada since Monday morning.

The NIA is yet to confirm the case on which they are carrying out the investigation in the district.

More details are awaited. 

Karnataka
NIA
India News
Dakshina Kannada

