NIA raids under way in Karnataka's Bantwal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been carrying out search operations in various places in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada since Monday morning.
The NIA is yet to confirm the case on which they are carrying out the investigation in the district.
It is learnt that the investigation is pertaining to funding of illegal activities.
More details are awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics
Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga
Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants
Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United
Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden
How ChatGPT has performed across tests