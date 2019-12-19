No disruption in Mangaluru's bus, train services: KSRTC

The violent protests in Mangaluru gripped hundreds of travelers planning to travel between Bengaluru and Mangaluru in panic.

Rumours were abuzz that both the road and rail services are disrupted along the coastal town due to the violent protests and curfew imposed by the police. Adding to the fear, miscreants pelted stones at a Bengaluru bound multi-axel Volvo bus belonging to the KSRTC near Farangipet leaving one passenger injured.

The KSRTC officials quickly rushed the passenger to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

However, the KSRTC officials clarified to DH that services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru have been normal and all buses are operating as scheduled. “We have been in touch with our Traffic Controller at Mangaluru and the officials of the district administration about the situation.

Depending on the directions, we will take a call,” a senior official of the KSRTC told DH. The Railways too clarified that there are no disruption in the train services scheduled to run between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.