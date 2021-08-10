No substitute for hard work, say SSLC toppers in Udupi

SSLC toppers in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts have attributed their success to hard work and systematic study.

Speaking to DH, Abhishek Jayanth Holla from Government High School in Volakadu in Udupi said, “The objective questions were really challenging as we students had to understand the entire concept fully. I was preparing for the exam throughout the year.”

“Teachers also helped a lot. Initially, there were no physical classes at the beginning of the academic year. I had expected full marks in the exam,” he said with a smile on his face.

“I want to become a computer engineer and will pursue my PU with a combination including computer science. I have learnt a bit of computer coding as well. I am interested in essay writing, quizzes and have won prizes,” he said.

Anushree Shetty from V K R Acharya Memorial English Medium High School in Kundapura said, “Support from my teachers and family helped me to overcome all challenges to achieve a perfect score.”

“Though I had a financial problem in my family, the school was very supportive and helped me to excel. My dream is to get admission at one of the IITs and I am working for the same. I am also interested in Yakshagana and play Kabaddi,” she added.

11 toppers

The 11 toppers from the district are - Abhishek Jayanth Holla from Government High School in Volakadu; Anushree Shetty, Srijan Bhat R and Praneetha from V K R Acharya Memorial English Medium High School in Kundapura; Anushri Shetty from Mother Teresa School in Shankaranarayana; Navaneeth S Rao from TA Pai school in Kunjibettu; Prathiksha Pai from Sri Anantheshwara School in Udupi; Samatha H S from Government PU College for Girls in Udupi; Satwika Bhat from Narayana Guru School in Malpe; Shreya from Stella Mary School in Gangolli and Srinidhi from Viveka School in Kota.