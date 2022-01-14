Notorious rowdy sheeter, associates arrested in Mangaluru

CCB sleuths in Mangaluru have been successful in arresting five persons including notorious rowdy sheeter Akash Bhavan Sharan alias Rohidas in a robbery case reported at Chelaru in Surathkal police station limits on December 8.

Akash Bhavan Sharan (38), who is involved in murder, attempt to murder, sexual assault and other cases was released from prison on bail two months ago, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The other arrested are Anil Kumar Salian alias Anil Pumpwell (40) from Kankanady, Sainal D’Souza (22) from Bajpe, Prasad (39) from Farangipet and Chethan Kottari (35) from Jeppinamogaru.

The arrested had waylaid a two-wheeler rider who is a resident of Haleyangadi on December 8 and had decamped with a mobile phone, Rs 3,000 in cash and the two-wheeler, after threatening the rider.

During the course of the investigation, the arrested had revealed that they were conspiring to murder a member of another gang. As a prelude to it, they had robbed the vehicle and mobile phone of the rider, so that they could use it for the offence later.

Akash Bhavan Sharan had used the stolen mobile phone to call and threaten a rowdy sheeter from the opposite gang, said the commissioner.

Akash Bhavan Sharan is the prime accused in the robbery case.

The police have also seized a car and three mobile phones from the arrested.

A few more accomplices of Akash Bhavan Sharan are absconding and efforts are on to trace them.

There are 22 cases including six murders, two sexual assaults and one case under Pocso Act against Akash Bhavan Sharan in various police stations coming under City Police Commissionerate, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi police jurisdictions.

He was involved in an auto driver's murder in Mangaluru South Police Station limits in 2003, a murder in Kavoor station in 2012, murder of KVG administrator Ramakrishna in Sullia in 2011, murder at Valencia in 2013, murder of Madoor Yusuf inside district jail in 2015 and murder of one Surendra Bantwal in Bantwal town station in 2020.

A rowdy sheet has already been opened against him in Kankanady Town Police Station.

Sainal too has five cases against him in various police stations.

Chethan Kottari has an attempt to murder case registered against him in Kankanady town police.

