Operation launched to capture rogue elephant in Sakleshpur

The forest department has launched an operation, using radio-collared elephants, to capture a rogue jumbo, which is raiding crops and creating human-animal conflict in the Malnad region.

A team, led by Chief Conservator of Forest K S Basavaraj and Range Forest Officer Vinaychandra, began the operation with the help of three jumbos with radio collars, the department personnel and locals.

The rogue elephant, separated from its herd, is causing loss of lives and property. It has trampled a man to death. The jumbo would be captured, fixed a radio collar and translocated, Basavaraj said.

Three elephants, brought from Mattigodu elephant camp, are taking part in the operation. It was started after performing puja to the elephants at Doddabetta forest area. It is said that the rogue elephant has mingled with a herd and identifying it will be difficult.

More than 30 members are involved in the operation, including dart expert Dr Mujeeb, Dr Murali, Dr Sanathumar. However, till Thursday evening, the herd could not be spotted in the thick forest of around 1,500 acres.