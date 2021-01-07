Oppn party must support constructive matters: Shettar

Opposition party must support constructive matters: Shettar

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 07 2021, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 12:46 ist

Minister for Industries Jagadish Shettar on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the BJP government.

Speaking to reporters, here, Shettar said, "the opposition party should join hands with the ruling party for constructive matters and they should give suggestions. But, Congress party leaders have been criticising the ruling party for everything".

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as a popular leader across the globe, what is the condition of Rahul Gandhi," he asked and suggested to join hands for constructive matters.

