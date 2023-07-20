Parents protest against KIMS after 3-month-old child's death in Karnataka

Parents and their relatives staged a protest, by keeping the body of a three-month-old baby, in front of Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Thursday blaming the hospital for the death of their son.

Rajesh Nagekar, a resident of Kinnar village in Karwar taluk had brought his son Rajan three days ago to the hospital for treatment. The child was being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit. However, on Thursday the child died as it did not respond to the treatment provided.

Rajesh charged that in spite of the child being seriously ill, the doctors did not put it on a ventilator.

“The doctors here did not even allow us to shift the child to another hospital,” he said. Paediatrics Department head Rajkumar said the parents had brought the child to KIMS after its condition worsened at a private hospital. The child was suffering from pneumonia. “We tried to give the best of treatment for the child but the baby did not respond,” he said.

The parents who staged a protest for a while demanded the hospital management to install a ventilator at the earliest so that no other parents face the same fate as theirs. Later, they shifted the body of the child in an autorickshaw to their village.