Park your worries outside, fill in fun & joy at Udupi's sea walkway

A garden laid at the sea walkway near the Malpe beach is fast becoming a tourist hotspot.

The garden has come up at a cost of Rs 2 crore. A key feature of the garden is the parking lot developed on 50,000 sqft area, which can accommodate more than 200 cars.

The fresh, cool breeze from the sea draws the young and the old alike to the walkway. It has been laid using interlocked stones.

The 250-seater amphi theatre and the open air gallery, to stage plays, perform music concerts and host sporting activities, are among the key attractions here.

The walkway has been designed in such a way that there is water on either side and the visitors can enjoy the breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.

The use of bricks for various structures in the park gives a cooling effect. The garden, which is home to 3,000 plant varieties, including flowering, medicinal and decorative ones, gives one an exuberant feeling.

The sculptures in the garden depict the art and traditions of the coastal region, especially the fishermen’s culture. Visitors are often seen clicking selfies near the variety of sculptures.

Drinking water facility and toilets have been set up for the convenience of the tourists. The food court serves a number of dishes.

The work on the garden, which kicked off during the lockdown, was completed recently.

The Nirmithi Kendra has constructed the sea walkway and the Malpe Beach Development Committee (MBDC) has been entrusted with the responsibility to maintain it.

Sudesh Shetty of MBDC said there are plans to hold cultural activities in the garden to attract tourists during the weekend. Water sports too are in the works, he said.

The lighting arrangements create the right ambiance for the night visitors, with light music lighting up the mood.

Among the eight sculptures displayed here, that of mythological bird Jatayu stands out.

A Kairampani boat, a fisherman, fishermen pushing a boat, a giant fish sculpture and a sand castle have also taken shape in the artists’ hands. A variety of slides beckon kids to the play area.

Ashwini Aigal, a frequent visitor to the garden with her four-year-old son Virat, describes it as a wonderful place with a variety of entertainment.

“There is also a playground for the children. Slides are an excellent attraction for the children,” she said.

Divya Nayak, a shopkeeper from Manipal, said the park was a perfect escape from the daily grind and pollution. She prefers spending her Sunday evenings there with her family.

