Pedal bicycle for daily chores to tackle fuel price rise, Davangere MP tell people

Siddeshwara exuded confidence that the price would come down in the coming days

Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Jul 10 2021, 21:37 ist
G M Siddeshwara. Credit: DH file photo

Defending the soaring rise in fuel prices, Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara suggested people to pedal bicycles for daily chores to protect their health.

Reacting to a query on rise in prices of fuel here on Saturday, he said the price of fuel in international market has increased and this has led to rise in prices of petrol and diesel in the country. He exuded confidence that the price would come down in the coming days. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking steps to tackle fuel price rise.

When questioned on Congress leader Siddaramaiah's statement that Karnataka is not getting its share of GST compensaiton, he said he has no idea of it and the finance minister might know more. He also said four union ministers of the state will ask the Centre.

Siddeshwara also questioned the Congress on its what it did for the state, since it had 28 MPs from Karnataka in the past.

