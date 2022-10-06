People panic after tremors felt in Shivamogga

IANS
IANS, Shivamogga ,
  • Oct 06 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tremors were felt in Karnataka's Shiralakoppa town in Shivamogga district in the wee hours of Thursday, triggering panic among residents.

According to local residents, the earthquake was felt in the three kms of radius at about 3.55 am.

The district authorities rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

The local people said that they suddenly felt the tremor while sleeping so they rushed outside their homes.

The tremors lasted for three to four seconds.

Tehsildar Kaviraj stated that he has been informed that tremors were felt twice in Shiralakoppa town. But, there was no official confirmation in this regard.

The District Commissioner and the State Weather Department has been informed about the earthquake. 

District Commissioner of Shivamogga, Selvamani R stated that there was no need to panic as no report of earthquake has been confirmed. 

