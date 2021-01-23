Places of Sharanas to be developed: CM

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Jan 23 2021, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 22:47 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami are seen in front of newly installed statue of saint Akka Mahadevi at JP Nagar in Mysuru. MLAs L Nagendra, G T Devegowda, District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar and MP P

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said that the government will make prompt efforts to develop the places of ‘Sharanas’ (Saints).

The CM unveiled 11 foot tall bronze statue of saint Akka Mahadevi installed at a cost of Rs 1 crore at JP Nagar and also inaugurated Basava Bhavan constructed by ‘Basava Samiti’ at a cost of Rs 5 crore at Vijayanagar First Stage.

“Various development works have been carried out at Uduthadi, the birthplace of Akkamahadevi. The place will be developed as a centre of devotion at the cost of Rs 30, the CM said.

In addition, construction work of a memorial has commenced at Basavakalyana at the cost of Rs 500 crore. “I have spoken to former MP Basavaraj Patil Sedam and asked him to take responsibility of the works,” Yediyurappa said.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa
Sharanas
Akkamahadevi

