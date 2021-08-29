PM Modi implemented anti-farmer policies during Covid crisis: All India Kisan Sabha leader

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to fulfill promises he made to the farmers during the elections.

"There is no anti-farmer leader like Narendra Modi in the history of India," he alleged.

Speaking at an interaction programme in Mandya on the farmers' protest in Delhi, he said, "Narendra Modi promised to implement the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission report during the election rally at around 400 places, but betrayed the farmers. Despite the Supreme Court questioning this, the BJP government submitted an affidavit saying that it is not possible to provide support price for the crop as per Swaminathan Report and betrayed the farmers."

"There are more than 90 crore farmers in the country and 25 crore agricultural labourers. Around 80% of them are small and micro farmers and 15% medium and 5% large scale farmers. Around 50 farmers are ending their lives by suicides in the country every day, unable to bear losses due to crop failure. The agriculture labourers are also facing the worst," he said.

The government implemented anti-farmer policies when the country was reeling under Covid situation. It had been favouring capitalists sounding a death knell to the farmers, he alleged.

Regional Raitha Sangha state vice president Venkatachalaiah, Mandya district unit president Puttamadhu, Janawadi Mahila Sangha state president Devi, Rajya Raitha Sangha district unit president Badagalapura Nagendra were present.