Police revise traffic regulation guidelines in Mysuru

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has issued a set of ‘Reformed Traffic Regulation Guidelines’ in Mysuru, with effect from April 1, in the wake of the recent public debate, on the police action against traffic violations.

The guidelines would be beneficial not only for Mysureans, but also for tourists visiting the city. It has to be noted that tourists used to complain of ‘Police harassment’, under the guise of verification of documents. Those in the tourism and hospitality sector used to complain that the ‘Police harassment’ on tourists was the highest for any tourist destination, discouraging repeat visitors.

The recent debate followed the mob violence after a mishap, in which a motorcycle rider died, as he allegedly took a ‘U’ to avoid intercepting police personnel near Hinkal junction of the Ring Road, on March 22. Mysuru City Police, later arrested 12 persons, in connection with the violence, in which three police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were injured, while a Police Garuda vehicle was damaged.

The police claimed that there was no relationship between the police inspection and the mishap. But, MLC A H Vishwanath criticised the police and a protest was lead by corporator K V Sridhar.

“The provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988; Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act of 2019; and also notifications of the state government and the Police department are meant for the safety of road users. They should not be used for revenue generation. Penalising should only act as a deterrent against further violations,” said G Goverdhan, a retired government official.

As per the ‘Reformed Traffic Regulation Guidelines’, 10 Voluntary Verification Centres have been set up at 10 junctions, under the jurisdiction of five traffic police stations — Atal Bihari Vajpayee Circle and Belavadi Junction (VV Puram station); Srirampura Junction, Ramaswamy Circle, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Circle and Vivekananda Circle (KR Station); Devegowda Circle and S Linganna Circle (Siddhartha Nagar station); Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Devaraja station); and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle (NR station).

These centres will be open for a month, up to April 30. Road users can approach them and check for any pending cases against them and pay the applicable fine. It has to be recalled that, recently, the Commissioner, Chandragupta, had said that there are 36 lakh pending cases of traffic violation in Mysuru city.

No vehicle will be intercepted only for verifying documents. But, for visible violations, like using mobile while riding or driving a vehicle, not wearing seat belt, drunken driving, transportation of passengers in goods vehicle, triple riding, signal jump, driving by minors, violation of one-way traffic, shrill horns, over-speeding and rash driving, vehicle will be intercepted and penalised.

The guidelines stresses on transparency, while enforcing law. The verification team will not surprise road users, by appearing all of a sudden. The police personnel will not block the path of a moving vehicle, by pushing a barricade. The police personnel will not wield the cane at riders or drivers, will not snatch the keys of the vehicle. The police personnel will neither raise their voice nor use abusive language against vehicle users. They will not enter into an argument with road users. If the offenders behave in an unruly manner, his or her name and the number of the vehicle will be taken and a case will be filed for legal action.

N C Dinesh, a marketing executive, said, "Penalising against violations is good. Penalising rash-driving is also welcome. All road users should follow the rules. But, penalising against over-speed is a bit odd on Indian roads. A road user can experience smooth-riding only on small stretches of a few roads."

"Only in India, roads are both designed and also maintained badly, to discourage its use. Roads are meant for speedy transportation. But, our rules contradict the purpose. Our people are brave hearts, to use these roads, despite all odds. Will the police penalise the officials responsible for bad roads and unscientific speed-breakers that cause mishaps, injuries and deaths?” he asked.