Praveen Nettaru death case: NIA raids in 30 places across Karnataka

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the death of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, on Tuesday raided 30 locations across Karnataka .

The NIA conducted raids in 30 places in Sullia, Bellare, Puttur, Uppinangady, Vitla and surrounding places on Tuesday morning. Buildings owned by SDPI leaders and premises of relatives of 10 youth accused of Nettaru's murder were raided.

The central agency also raided a community hall, Freedom Community hall, in Mittoru near Vitla. The hall was exclusively used for SDPI activities, sources told DH.

