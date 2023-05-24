Private college in soup over free show of ‘The Kerala Story’ for girl students

A private ayurvedic college in the town waded into controversy, after it suspended classes for half a day so that students get to watch a free show of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ organised by it on Wednesday.

Dr K C Das, principal of Vijay Mahantesh Ayurvedic Medical College, had issued a circular in this regard and displayed it on the notice board. But he withdrew the same and tendered an apology, following an uproar over the direction.

The free show was scheduled between 12 pm and 3 pm at Srinivas Theatre, and girl students were asked to go and watch it, with the afternoon classes being suspended.

Asif Hunasagi, the Ilkal unit president of the Students Islamic Organisation of India, reached the college and objected to the principal’s instruction, demanding that the circular be withdrawn.

He said the film had a false narrative about a particular community and was spreading hate.

Hungund MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar took objection to the college’s move and brought the matter to the notice of the DC and the tahsildar.

Tahsildar Basavaraj Melavanki told DH that educational institutions were supposed to be neutral in such matters and that issuing such a circular was unacceptable.

He said the principal had apologised for the act and that he had withdrawn the circular.