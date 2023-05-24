College in soup over free show of ‘The Kerala Story’

Private college in soup over free show of ‘The Kerala Story’ for girl students

The free show was scheduled between 12 pm and 3 pm at Srinivas Theatre, and girl students were asked to go and watch it, with the afternoon classes being suspended

DHNS
DHNS, Ilkal ,
  • May 24 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 08:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A private ayurvedic college in the town waded into controversy, after it suspended classes for half a day so that students get to watch a free show of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ organised by it on Wednesday. 

Dr K C Das, principal of Vijay Mahantesh Ayurvedic Medical College, had issued a circular in this regard and displayed it on the notice board. But he withdrew the same and tendered an apology, following an uproar over the direction. 

The free show was scheduled between 12 pm and 3 pm at Srinivas Theatre, and girl students were asked to go and watch it, with the afternoon classes being suspended. 

Asif Hunasagi, the Ilkal unit president of the Students Islamic Organisation of India, reached the college and objected to the principal’s instruction, demanding that the circular be withdrawn. 

He said the film had a false narrative about a particular community and was spreading hate. 

Hungund MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar took objection to the college’s move and brought the matter to the notice of the DC and the tahsildar. 

Tahsildar Basavaraj Melavanki told DH that educational institutions were supposed to be neutral in such matters and that issuing such a circular was unacceptable. 

He said the principal had apologised for the act and that he had withdrawn the circular. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
The Kerala Story

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Rock queen Tina Turner dies at 83

Rock queen Tina Turner dies at 83

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

Of Dhoni's genius and Pathirana's impact

Of Dhoni's genius and Pathirana's impact

 