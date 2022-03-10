Protest against China marks Tibetan Uprising Day

Protest against China marks Tibetan Uprising Day in Mysuru

Tibetan Youth Congress president Tsering Aksaf alleged that China is destroying the 'total existence of Tibet

DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 10 2022, 00:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 00:51 ist
Members of the Tibetan Youth Congress and other organisations stage a protest against China, as part of the 63rd Tibetan Uprising Day, near the DC's office, in Mysuru, on Wednesday. Credit: Special arrangement

Members of the Tibetan Youth Congress, Regional Tibetan Women's Association and Tibetan Students' Association staged a protest against Chinese atrocities near the DC's office in the city on Wednesday.

Tibetan Youth Congress president Tsering Aksaf alleged that China has not only been destroying the Tibetan language, culture and religion, but its total existence.

He said China has banned learning the Tibetan language. Now, it seems to be a problem related to Tibet, but there are possibilities of it affecting the Asian countries in future, he predicted.

The Tibetans are staging protests for independence at a time when the 63rd Tibetan Uprising Day is being observed.

They said China should accept the suggestions of their spiritual leader The Dalai Lama to resolve the Tibetan issues. Panchen Lama and other prisoners should be released. The political, social, cultural and linguistic aspects of the Tibetans should be respected, the protestors said.

Tibet
China
protest
Mysuru
Karnataka

