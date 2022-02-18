Raichur district judge transferred

Many outfits had staged protests across the state alleging that Mallikarjunagowda had ordered removal of Dr B R Ambedkar's portrait during the Republic Day function

DHNS, Raichur,
  • Feb 18 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 04:55 ist
Office-bearers of Union of Dalit Associations said that they would continue the protest till Mallikarjunagowda was suspended. Credit: iStock Photo

Mallikarjunagowda, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Raichur, has been transferred. His services are placed at the disposal of the government for being appointed as District Judge, OOD, presiding officer, Karnataka State Transport Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru.

Many outfits had staged protests across the state alleging that Mallikarjunagowda had ordered the removal of Dr. B R Ambedkar's portrait during the Republic Day function on January 26 at Raichur district court complex. They wanted action for his alleged act.

Office-bearers of the Union of Dalit Associations said that they would continue the protest till Mallikarjunagowda was suspended. The Union has called for the Vidhana Soudha Chalo on February 19.

Karnataka
Raichur
Judge

