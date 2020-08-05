Rain claims one life; heavy rain in Sakleshpur taluk

A 50-year-old man died and two others sustained serious injuries after a tree collapsed on him, at Annuru, in H D Kote taluk, Mysuru district, on Wednesday.

The deceased is Mahadeva Gowda. Hanumantha Shetty, 70, and Nanjundaswamy 50, are the injured. They sought refuge under the tree, when the tree collapsed.

Around 40,000 cusec water is being released from Kabini dam, creating a fear of flood in the region. The Bidarahalli bridge has submerged and the Hadinaru Kalu Mantapa in Nanjangud has also partially submerged.

The taluk administration has issued warning for the people to move to safer places. Periyapatna and parts of the district has received heavy rain.

Heavy rain pounded Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving hundreds of trees uprooted. The roofs of several houses were blown away. A coconut tree collapsed on the house damaging it at Kesaganahalli in the taluk. Several trees have uprooted at Vanaguru, Bisile, Agani and Goddu villages. Around 400 electricity poles have collapsed, disconnecting power supply to several villages for the past two days. Normal life was paralysed in the taluk.

Several parts of the district including Arkalgud and Konanur also received good rain.

The inflow to the Hemavathy dam has increased. Yagachi and Vatehole dams have filled and it has been decided to release water into the river.

Paddy, that was transplanted at several fields were inundated in rainwater. Coconut, arecanut and plantain trees have collapsed at the coffee plantations.

Soil has caved in at several places on the railway track on Sakleshpur-Kukke Subramanya route and the department personnel have cleared it.