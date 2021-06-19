Rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada

Rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada

The region experienced bountiful showers from Friday night

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 19 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 14:12 ist
Intermittent rain lashed Mangaluru on Saturday morning. Credit: DH Photo/Govindraj Javali

After a lull for a day, Dakshina Kannada experienced intermittent rains on Saturday.

The region experienced bountiful showers from Friday night. The sky remained overcast. Water levels in rivers Nethravathi, Phalguni, and Kumaradhara have increased following bountiful rain in catchment areas.

From January till June 18, as many as 51 houses have been severely damaged and 300 houses have been partially damaged in Dakshina Kannada. As many as 2,687 electricity poles, 171 transformers and 59.277-km power supplying lines have been damaged in the district since January.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rainfall
Dakshina Kannada
weather
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies of coronavirus, aged 91

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies of coronavirus, aged 91

All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey

All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

 