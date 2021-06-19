Rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada

After a lull for a day, Dakshina Kannada experienced intermittent rains on Saturday.

The region experienced bountiful showers from Friday night. The sky remained overcast. Water levels in rivers Nethravathi, Phalguni, and Kumaradhara have increased following bountiful rain in catchment areas.

From January till June 18, as many as 51 houses have been severely damaged and 300 houses have been partially damaged in Dakshina Kannada. As many as 2,687 electricity poles, 171 transformers and 59.277-km power supplying lines have been damaged in the district since January.