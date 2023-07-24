Rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts: Rain Youth washed away in Arashinagundi waterfalls

Rain continued to lash Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts on Monday.

A youth accidentally fell into water and was washed away while watching the Arashinagundi waterfalls near Kollur in Byndoor taluk on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sharath Kumar from Bhadravathi, and it has been said that he was standing near the edge of a rock when the incident took place. The fire service personnel and Kollur police are carrying out the search operation.

With catchment areas receiving heavy rainfall, the highway near Subrahmanya has been inundated. Several college students were forced to cross the flooded road to attend the college to write their semester exams.

Many students have also urged the Mangalore University to postpone the exams due to heavy rains in the region.

With catchment areas receiving bountiful showers, the water-level of river Nethravati reached 7.9 metres in Bantwal and a few areas are facing the threat of flood.

As a result, the Bantwal tahsildar has declared holidays for a few schools that are facing flood threat. Similarly, the Kadaba tahsildar has declared holiday for schools and PU colleges in Kadaba taluk on Monday. Holidays have also been declared for the Government Model Higher Primary School at Madya and the Aliyoor primary and high school after a tree fell on the road and the water-level of the river increased.

Bathing ghat at Kukke Subrahmanya continued to remain under water with the river Kumaradhara water-level rising.

A retaining wall constructed as a part of ongoing four-laning of the National Highway at Nattibailu collapsed following heavy showers. As a result, electricity poles and drains were also damaged. A rivulet that was flowing by the side of the highway got blocked following the road work. As a result, water entered farmland in Nattibailu.

The Mangalore University has postponed scheduled exams for degree colleges in Kodagu owing to heavy rain in the district.

Meanwhile, the intensity of rain receded in Kodagu on Monday. The inflow of water to Harangi dam was 18,340 cusecs while 8,000 cusecs water was released into the river. With the road remaining inundated, the movement of vehicles along Bhagamandala-Talakaveri and Bhagamandala-Napoklu routes has been suspended.

Water has also reached the steps of Bhagandeshwara Temple. Consequently, as a precautionary measure, NDRF personnel have been dispatched to the area.