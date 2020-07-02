Return of Ballari, Yadgir incidents in Karnataka's Channagiri; another Covid-19 victim's body dumped in a pit

Despite heavy criticism from various sections of society and officials, after the Ballari incident in which the body of a Covid-19 victim was dumped in a pit like waste, it seems as if the state health department has not learnt a lesson. A similar incident was reported in Channagiri, a town in the Davanagere district.

Video footage of the health department staff dumping the body of a 56-year old woman, who died of Covid-19, using an earth-mover in a pit in Veerashaiva burial ground on the outskirts of Channagiri town went viral on social media and drew severe criticism from various sections of the society.

The woman, who complained of a respiratory disorder, was shifted to District McGann General hospital in Shivamogga on June 17 and died in the hospital on the same day. She tested positive for Covid-19. Her last rites were held in the cemetery in Channagiri.

The body was taken to the cemetery for shraddhanjali, in a hearse provided by the district administration. Though three staff members of the health department wore personal protective equipment, they dumped the body in the pit without touching it. The manner in which the body of the Covid-19 victim was handled by local authorities has come under attack by netizens.

Police inspector R R Patil, tahasildar Puttaraju Gowda, taluk health officer Prabhu and many taluk-level officers of the health department were present on the spot.

This is the third such incident reported in the state after Ballari, Yadgir.