Rising Covid cases in Kasargod raises concerns in Dakshina Kannada

The rise in Covid-19 cases in Kasargod in Kerala is a matter of concern in Dakshina Kannada as hundreds of commuters from the neighbouring district visit Mangaluru for employment, medical treatment and education.

On the direction of the government, the district administration has strengthened surveillance along the border areas. On Tuesday, confusion prevailed at Talapady check post on NH 66 with the police making a few people return to Kerala citing that they did not have an RT-PCR negative certificate.

When the issue was drawn to the notice of DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar, he said the government’s order is being followed at the check post. “People who have taken one dose of vaccine or those who submit RT-PCR negative certificate are permitted to enter Karnataka,” he said.

The DC will be informed about incidents wherein people who possessed a certificate for receiving the first dose of vaccine had been sent back, the DCP said.

The rise in Covid-19 cases in Kasargod has been a cause of concern when the cases in DK are indicating a declining trend. DK has 3,245 active cases as on July 5. The positivity rate in Kasargod is 14.1%, according to Kasargod District Information Office.

Dakshina Kannada recorded a lower positivity rate of 3.4% on Monday and 3.31% on Tuesday. Kasargod district had reported 360 cases on July 5, 593 cases on July 4, 682 cases on July 3, 708 cases on July 2 and 765 cases on July 1. The bus services to neighbouring Kasargod are yet to commence with the buses cutting short their trips at the borders.