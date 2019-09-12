Rs 1 crore sought for Madikeri Dasara

Madikeri Dasara Committee has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, urging the state government to release Rs one crore for Madikeri Dasara.

A delegation, comprising the members of Madikeri Dasara committee and elected representatives, met the chief minister on Thursday. Yediyurappa, however, assured of doing the needful.

Meanwhile, the chief minister promised to release Rs 30 lakh for Gonikoppa Dasara through Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah.

The delegation compromised MLA Appacchu Ranjan, MLC Sunil Subramani, Madikeri Dasara Committee President Robin Devaiah and others.

Depending on the grants, it would be decided whether Dasara would be celebrated in a simple way or in a grand way, Madikeri Dasara Committee members said.

The Dasara committee was facing fund crunch this time as there was no significant contribution from people or corporates.