Saree walkathon today

Kamakshi Devi, daughter of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last maharaja of the erstwhile Mysuru state, will inaugurate the ‘Saree Walkathon’, organised by the Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Central on December 8 (Sunday), in Mysuru city, with the theme ‘Together we can’ and ‘Healthy Women. Happy Homes’.

District chairman of Inner Wheel Club Anuradha Nanda Kumar will be present. Deccan Herald and Prajavani newspapers are the media partners for the event.

The walkathon will focus on creating awareness on Mission Mamata, an initiative of the Inner Wheel towards an Orphan-Free India in 2024. The 2.5 km walkathon will begin at 6.30 am at Baden Powell Public School, Scouts and Guides Grounds, behind DC’s office, and will end at the same venue, around 9 am. The walkathon will pass through the DC’s office, Institution of Engineers, Rotary Jawa School, Krishna Vilas Road, Shivayana Mutt Road, left turn towards DD Urs Road, DC’s Office road and back to Baden Powell Public school.

President of the club Asha Divyesh said, "Saree is not just ethnic, but is also elegant and comfortable. In view of reviving the grace and beauty of the saree, it is combined with health concern and sport.”

The registration fee is Rs 100 and prizes will be distributed among winners of the walkathon. Tholasi Jewels are the sponsors while co-sponsorers are: Silk Utsav by Sumangali, Bhimji's, Wellnest, Karnataka Silks, Dazzles, Mahalakshmi Sweets, Travel Parkz, Labelz, and Brindavan Hospital.