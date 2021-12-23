Six held after torturing fisherman for alleged mobile theft

Six fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who had hung another fisherman upside down from the hook of a pulley and tortured him into revealing the whereabouts of two missing cellphones were arrested by police on Thursday.
The accused fishermen include Kondur Polaiah (23), Avul Raj Kumar (26), Karapingara Ravi (27), Pralaya Kaveri Govindaiah from Nalluru, Katingari Manohar (21), Votu Kori Jalaiah (30) from Prakasham district.
Based on the complaint from victim Vaila Sheenu (32), South police station registered an 'attempt to murder' case.
Police initially had feared that the victim Vaila was murdered as he had gone missing after the incident which reportedly took place on December 16. Police succeeded in tracing Vaila who fearing for his life had fled to Karwar.
