Six held after torturing fisherman for alleged mobile theft

Six held after torturing fisherman for alleged theft

Based on the complaint from victim Vaila Sheenu (32), South police station registered an 'attempt to murder' case

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 23 2021, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 15:17 ist
The accused fishermen hail from Prakasham district. Credit: Special arrangement

Six fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who had hung another fisherman upside down from the hook of a pulley and tortured him into revealing the whereabouts of two missing cellphones were arrested by police on Thursday.

The accused fishermen include Kondur Polaiah (23), Avul Raj Kumar (26), Karapingara Ravi (27), Pralaya Kaveri  Govindaiah from Nalluru, Katingari Manohar (21), Votu Kori Jalaiah (30) from Prakasham district.

Police initially had feared that the victim Vaila was murdered as he had gone missing after the incident which reportedly took place on December 16. Police succeeded in tracing Vaila who fearing for his life had fled to Karwar.

Fisherman
Mangaluru
Karnataka

