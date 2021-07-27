Son of a mason, this PU topper from Kalaburagi has built civil services dreams for himself

Poverty hasn’t been a barrier for Mateen Jamadar, who emerged as a topper with 600/600 in arts stream of II PU.

Mateen is a resident of Mannur village in Afzalpur taluk of the district and is the son of a mason. He has already set a goal to become a civil servant by appearing for the civil service examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The boy had become a household name in the village as he had secured 617/625 in the SSLC examination in 2018-19.

The brilliant student studied at his native place from class 1-10.

Mateen told DH that after class 10, he got admitted to MMV College in Ramanagar near Bengaluru for I PU in arts stream. His uncle Basheer Jamadar introduced him to Rahman Education Foundation, which took care of him for two years. He stayed at a hostel run by the foundation in Ramanagar.

“I and my friends used to do group study, discussing various topics. Guidance of the teachers and family support helped me achieve this feat. I will join BA in English medium. After that, I will appear for the UPSC examinations. It is my ambition to become a civil servant”, Mateen said.

He is the youngest of four children of Nabisab Jamadar, a mason, and Raziya Begum. While his elder brother is physically challenged, his second brother is a police constable undergoing training in Bengaluru. His sister has been married off.

Nabisab said the boy had been studying well since his childhood.

“We don’t force him to study a particular course and whatever he opts for is final,” he said.

Srikanth Nivaragi, a social worker from Mannur, said Mateen had secured the third highest marks in Kalyana Karnataka in the SSLC examination and is a brilliant student.