Sons of soil up in arms to save their earth and rustic soul

A group of peafowl moving freely on either side of roads, cows grazing on vacant plots and a vast tract of paddy fields will be a thing of the past if the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) acquires 1,091 acres of land as proposed in villages of Dakshina Kannada district.

The acquisition is planned in Balkunje, Kollur in Balkunje GP and Ulepadi in Aikala GP of Mulki.

People in these villages are getting ready for a massive protest against the acquisition at Balkunje Pete on Friday.

The notification for land acquisition has come as a shocker for those residing in these villages for ages.

The residents, mostly farmers, are hell bent not to allow acquisition of fertile land.

Balkunje GP president Mamatha D Poonja said the GP was not aware of the acquisition till the notification was issued on March 21.

“We want the government to drop the acquisition and allow us to live peacefully amid lush green land.”

Villagers said they have not been informed on the kind of industries that will be set up in the region.

There are farmers with small holdings cultivating rubber, coconut, arecanut, paddy, vegetables and jasmine. There are also poor labourers living on five cents of land.

Sugarcane for the undivided Dakshina Kannada is supplied from these three villages during Ganesha Chathurthi festival.

“Land belonging to Kantabare Boodabare Daivastana, 97-year-old Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany with Providence Convent, hostel, Hayathul Islam masjid and madrasa, which is over 35 years old, will be lost,” they

said.

Bhoosantrastara Hitharakshana Samithi president Dennis D’Souza said “the proposed area which will be acquired has 5,836 coconut trees on 103 acres and 16,574 arecanut trees on 102 acres. Also, paddy is cultivated on 103 acres. There are also numerous banana, jasmine plants, black pepper vines, cashewnut, mango and jackfruit trees.”

Freeda Rodrigues, secretary of the Samithi, said many women have become self sufficient and empowered by cultivating vegetables, jasmine and engaging in dairy farming. If they are displaced, will they be able to start a new living elsewhere?, she said.

Compensation promised

KIADB special land acquisition officer P K Binoy said, “People have been visiting us to air their views. We are documenting all the concerns. A report will be sent to the higher authorities. About 60% of the people who have approached us have given their consent provided they are given suitable compensation.”

He said after hearing all views, the land price advisory committee chaired by the deputy commissioner will decide on fair compensation.