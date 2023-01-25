Sparsh Leprosy awareness campaign to be held in Dakshina Kannada from Jan 30 to Feb 13

Sparsh Leprosy awareness campaign (SLAC) will be held in Dakshina Kannada district from January 30 to February 13.

A total of 53 leprosy cases have been detected in Dakshina Kannada during the year with the majority of them being migrant workers from Odisha, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand. However, no Grade-2 cases (which result in disability) have been reported in the district this year, said in-charge DHO Dr Rajesh.

No cases have been detected among children below age 10.

Surveillance is carried out for early detection and treatment of leprosy which helps to check the progress of the disease to Grade 2 level.

The DHO has said that eventhough India has seen a sharp decline in the number of leprosy cases in the last three decades, they still account for 59 per cent of the total leprosy cases in the world.

SLAC aims to increase community participation and awareness among the people by reaching out to them at their doorstep. However, in order to get the country rid of leprosy, there is a need to overcome the stigma attached to it.

Adding that the disease is completely curable, the DHO added that those who are undergoing treatment for leprosy or have been cured are given multicellular rubber footwear and self care kit for free, he said.

District Leprosy Eradication Programme officer Dr Sudarshan said during the campaign that the department will hold white patch surveillance.

Dermatologist Dr Naveen Kumar V from Wenlock Hospital said people should consult doctors when they come across white patches in their body. Series of camps will be organised to detect the leprosy cases in the district as a part of the campaign. The skin disease camp will be organised at district prison for undertrials.

The prevalence rate of leprosy in Dakshina Kannada is less.