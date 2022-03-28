SSLC exams starts on a peaceful note in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

SSLC exams starts on a peaceful note in Udupi

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 28 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 15:21 ist
Students arrive for the SSLC exam at Ganapathi High School in Mangaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Irshad Mahammad

SSLC exams commenced on a peaceful note in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday.

The students were seen huddling together with last-minute discussions at the examination centres. A few students who arrived with headscarves removed it before entering the examination halls.

As many as 29,712 students from Dakshina Kannada have registered for the SSLC exams that were held in 99 examination centres.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V had said that girls from private schools in the district were allowed to wear hijab in the SSLC examination hall if it is mandatory in their school uniform. 

While, 14,022 students had registered for the exams in Udupi. Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao visited Board High School in Udupi and wished good luck for the students.

Dakshina Kannada
Udupi
Karnataka
Karnataka News
SSLC examinations

