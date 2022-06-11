Strict law against acid attacks soon: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Saturday stated that the existing law against acid attack incidents would be strengthened.

"The acid attack incident in Bengaluru is a very unfortunate one. Legal experts have been asked to work towards bringing a strict law against acid attacks and to make the existing law more stringent," he said.

In connection with deaths caused by contaminated water in Raichur, he said that investigation is on. Two persons are already suspended and a criminal case would be filed against the guilty, the CM noted, adding that officials have been instructed to collect and test water from all wards.

In the wake of violent protests against controversial statements by now suspended BJP leaders at some places in India, Bommai said a meeting with senior police officials was conducted, instructions were given to deploy forces in sensitive areas and to have communication with leaders of all communities to maintain harmony. The situation is peaceful and under control, he said.

Bommai also expressed confidence that the BJP would win all four Legislative Council seats for which elections are being held.