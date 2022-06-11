Strict law against acid attacks soon: CM Bommai

Strict law against acid attacks soon: CM Bommai

In connection with deaths caused by contaminated water in Raichur, he said that investigation is on

Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli
Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jun 11 2022, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 11:38 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: IANS Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Saturday stated that the existing law against acid attack incidents would be strengthened.

"The acid attack incident in Bengaluru is a very unfortunate one. Legal experts have been asked to work towards bringing a strict law against acid attacks and to make the existing law more stringent," he said.

In connection with deaths caused by contaminated water in Raichur, he said that investigation is on. Two persons are already suspended and a criminal case would be filed against the guilty, the CM noted, adding that officials have been instructed to collect and test water from all wards.

In the wake of violent protests against controversial statements by now suspended BJP leaders at some places in India, Bommai said a meeting with senior police officials was conducted, instructions were given to deploy forces in sensitive areas and to have communication with leaders of all communities to maintain harmony. The situation is peaceful and under control, he said.

Bommai also expressed confidence that the BJP would win all four Legislative Council seats for which elections are being held.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Acid attack

What's Brewing

The Swiggy 60s

The Swiggy 60s

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

5 books on how to design interiors

5 books on how to design interiors

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

 