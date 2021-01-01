Students attend offline classes in Dakshina Kannada district

Schools in Dakshina Kannada district reopened after nine months for offline classes for SSLC students and Vidyagama-2 programs from classes 6 to 9.

The teaching and non-teaching staff checked the students' temperatures and offered hand sanitisers. The school premises, toilets were cleaned and sanitised by the management. Social distancing was maintained inside the classrooms.

Students were seen entering schools enthusiastically to meet their friends after several months. A few anxious parents accompanied their children to schools.

Vidyagama classes are held for classes six and seven from 10 am to 12.30 pm while for the students from grades 8 and 9, classes are held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The SSLC and II PU classes were held from 10 am to 1 pm.

There are 1.5 lakh children in the district studying in classes six through 10 and there are 33,500 students studying in II PU in the district. It was mandatory for students to carry a consent letter from their parents to attend offline classes.

DDPI Malleswamy said, “Covid-19 negative certificate was mandatory for teaching and non-teaching staff. Teachers have been asked to monitor the health of the students. If any child is suffering from cold or fever, he/she will be sent to the isolation room.”