Sub-inspector stabbed while trying to catch thief

Sub-inspector stabbed while trying to catch thief in Mangaluru

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 24 2022, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2022, 12:03 ist
Sub-inspector Sharanappa. Credit: Special arrangement

A sub-inspector attached to Konaje police station suffered stab injuries while attempting to catch a thief in Pavoor in the city's outskirts on Wednesday night.

Sharanappa had received information that the accused thieves Nasir and his associate Saddiq were hiding in a relative's house in Pavoor. The police team, including Sharanappa, raided the house.

However, Nasir succeeded in giving the police a slip after stabbing Sharanappa. Sadiq was arrested by the police. This is not the first time that Nasir has stabbed a cop.

Earlier, Vinod and Praveen, cops attached to Bunder police station, had tried to arrest Nasir on a tip-off that he was attempting to sell a stolen expensive wristwatch. Nasir, however, stabbed both cops before fleeing on his two-wheeler.

Stabbing
Police
Karnataka
Mangaluru

