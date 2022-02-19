Technology knocks at Sanganakallu's Neolithic door

The Neolithic age will soon meet the digital age at Sanganakallu in Ballari. The museum featuring Stone Age implements will be given a technological upgrade for better surveillance and digital connectivity, with a view to facilitating further research and education.

The museum, which holds prehistoric remnants, used to be a protected monument of the archaeology department. However, the state tourism department has currently taken up the development of the monument and its vicinity to attract more tourists.

Sources in the tourism department told DH that during last year's budget, a total of Rs 5 crore was earmarked for the development of the Kudatini ash mound — dating back to the Neolithic — which is located between the Ballari Thermal Power Station (BTPS) and Thoranagallu. A sum of Rs 2 crore was released during the same year, which is also being spent on the development of the Sanganakallu museum by the department.

The tourism department will work in association with the Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) to set up several modern facilities at the museum. This includes the provision for better connectivity and access to the site.

"Digital connectivity was the major demand of the visitors. Most of them were either researchers or students from various universities. Lack of digital infrastructure had hindered research activities, resulting in inordinate delay either in the documentation or digital preservation of artifacts and implements," said a department official.

"The structure of the museum is intact and we cannot do much development with that infrastructure. However, we will provide facilities like CCTV cameras and wireless internet technology at the site. While the cameras will help with surveillance, internet facilities will cater to present-day travellers, facilitating digital research of background details and related information," Sindhu Rupesh, director, Department of Tourism, told DH.

She said the developmental work is currently underway and tourists can soon make use of the facilities.

