Technology knocks at Sanganakallu's Neolithic door

Technology knocks at Sanganakallu's Neolithic door

The tourism department will work in association with the Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited to set up several modern facilities at the museum

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 19 2022, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 02:38 ist
The Sanganakallu site in Ballari. Credit: DH Photo

The Neolithic age will soon meet the digital age at Sanganakallu in Ballari. The museum featuring Stone Age implements will be given a technological upgrade for better surveillance and digital connectivity, with a view to facilitating further research and education.

The museum, which holds prehistoric remnants, used to be a protected monument of the archaeology department. However, the state tourism department has currently taken up the development of the monument and its vicinity to attract more tourists.

Sources in the tourism department told DH that during last year's budget, a total of Rs 5 crore was earmarked for the development of the Kudatini ash mound — dating back to the Neolithic — which is located between the Ballari Thermal Power Station (BTPS) and Thoranagallu. A sum of Rs 2 crore was released during the same year, which is also being spent on the development of the Sanganakallu museum by the department.

The tourism department will work in association with the Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) to set up several modern facilities at the museum. This includes the provision for better connectivity and access to the site.

"Digital connectivity was the major demand of the visitors. Most of them were either researchers or students from various universities. Lack of digital infrastructure had hindered research activities, resulting in inordinate delay either in the documentation or digital preservation of artifacts and implements," said a department official.

"The structure of the museum is intact and we cannot do much development with that infrastructure. However, we will provide facilities like CCTV cameras and wireless internet technology at the site. While the cameras will help with surveillance, internet facilities will cater to present-day travellers, facilitating digital research of background details and related information," Sindhu Rupesh, director, Department of Tourism, told DH

She said the developmental work is currently underway and tourists can soon make use of the facilities.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Ballari
Museum
Tourism

Related videos

What's Brewing

PUBG addict hangs self on being denied phone as gift

PUBG addict hangs self on being denied phone as gift

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

 