Tension grips Shivamogga after attack on Bajrang Dal activist

Tension has gripped Gandhi Bazar, major commercial and communally sensitive area in the city on Thursday, in the wake of an assault on Bajrang Dal activist Nagesh (28) by a four-member gang belonging to the minority community, while he was heading towards Nehru stadium.
According to police, four bike-borne youths reportedly assaulted Nagesh, resident of Ashok Nagar, and fled the spot. He sustained injuries on his nose and he was taken to a private hospital in the city immediately. He is currently out of danger.
After the incident, a group reportedly attacked three merchants in Chore Bazar, an area run by the minority community in the city and this led to communal tension in the city.
It is said that Nagesh is a front line leader of the right-wing group.
Following the incident, all shops in the area have been closed down and police security beefed up. Superintendent of Police Shantaraju visited the area and appealed to people to maintain peace.
Speaking to DH, Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Naik said, "The situation is under control. It is a communal attack. But nobody has been arrested in this regard so far."
Eastern Range IGP Ravi said some untoward incidents have taken place in Shivamogga and they are posing threat to communal harmony. "I have come here to take stock of the situation. I appeal to people not to give heed to rumours and join hands with police to maintain peace," he said.
After Bajrang Dal activist Nagesh was attacked, some miscreants damaged parked autorickshaws in communally sensitive areas of the city.
There was a duel between two groups of different religions in Azar Nagar in the city. Fear has gripped Ravi Varma street in the city. Two Karnataka State Reserve Platoons had been deployed in Amir Ahmed colony and Lashkar Mohalla in the city.