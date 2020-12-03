Tension grips Shivamogga after attack on Bajrang Dal activist

Tension has gripped Gandhi Bazar, major commercial and communally sensitive area in the city on Thursday, in the wake of an assault on Bajrang Dal activist Nagesh (28) by a four-member gang belonging to the minority community, while he was heading towards Nehru stadium.

According to police, four bike-borne youths reportedly assaulted Nagesh, resident of Ashok Nagar, and fled the spot. He sustained injuries on his nose and he was taken to a private hospital in the city immediately. He is currently out of danger.

After the incident, a group reportedly attacked three merchants in Chore Bazar, an area run by the minority community in the city and this led to communal tension in the city.