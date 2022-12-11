Three engineering students from Davangere die in road mishap

Three engineering students from Davangere died and one was injured in a road mishap in the wee hours of Sunday. The incident took place near Kallapura village in the taluk.
The police identified the deceased as Karthik, Vivek and Mohan, all between 20 and 24 years of age. The incident took place when a speeding car ferrying the students heading towards Davangere rammed into a lorry coming from the opposite direction, while overtaking another vehicle.
The fourth student, Rudresh Patil, who was in the rear seat, sustained injuries and was taken to McCann hospital in Shivamogga. Rural police registered a case.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UK govt defends royals after race row, documentary
Indian student leads ‘plogging’ missions to clean up UK
'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days
'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out
Kolkata film festival to have retrospective on Big B
100 years of legend Dilip Kumar
NASA's moon capsule to splash down after record voyage
How views from space have changed the way we view Earth
Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction