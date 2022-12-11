Three engineering students from Davangere die in road mishap

Three engineering students from Davangere died and one was injured in a road mishap in the wee hours of Sunday. The incident took place near Kallapura village in the taluk.

The police identified the deceased as Karthik, Vivek and Mohan, all between 20 and 24 years of age. The incident took place when a speeding car ferrying the students heading towards Davangere rammed into a lorry coming from the opposite direction, while overtaking another vehicle.

The fourth student, Rudresh Patil, who was in the rear seat, sustained injuries and was taken to McCann hospital in Shivamogga. Rural police registered a case.