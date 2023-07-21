Three girl students suspended in Udupi over placement of mobile camera in bathroom

Close on the heels of the detection of a mobile camera in the toilet of a private eye hospital and nursing home, three girl students from two different communities were placed under suspension in Udupi recently.
According to sources in the hospital, the girl students of one community had placed a mobile camera in the toilet to take pictures of girl students from another community. The pictures of girls taken inside the toilet were circulated on a WhatsApp group.
On realising that a mobile camera was placed inside the toilet, students from one communtity picked up a fight with those from the other community.
The members of the managing committee intervened and initiated strict action against the students. However, no case was registered in the police station, sources added.
