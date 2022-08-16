Three killed in Sirwar accident

DHNS
DHNS, Sirwar,
  • Aug 16 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 23:01 ist

Three people died on the spot when a lorry crashed into a two-wheeler they were riding, on Raichur-Manvi Highway near Hokrani Cross on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Basavaraj Maasali (40), Bheemavva Maasali (50) and Naresh (8). The incident occurred when the trio were travelling from Kallur to Hanumapura village to attend the last rites. A case has been booked at the Sirawar police station.

Karnataka News
Road accident
Death
India News

