Time to register pieces as ASI begins antique drive

To trace antiques like sculptures and paintings, and raise a wall of deterrence against their smuggling, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun a state-wide drive asking public to register the antiquities they own.

During the 14-day drive at the circle offices in the state, the officials expect the public to come forward and “legalise” the ownership of materials that have aged a minimum of 100 years.

The department has listed four types of antiquities, including sculptures, paintings, manuscripts with illustrations or paintings and sculptured figures in wood. The drive which began on September 17 will be on till September 30.

Shivkant Bajpai, Superintending Archaeologist in charge of Bengaluru circle, said registration was mandatory as per law. “It’s a win-win situation for both the government and the people. We will get to know the number of antiquities and their location. It will help the owners in case of theft or transfer of ownership,” he said.

He said people can drop in at the jurisdictional ASI office and officials will guide them. “Earlier, there was fear to register. We are now assuring the public that registration will only help them in future,” he said.

M Kalimuttu, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist of Hampi circle, said the survey data will help the department trace missing pieces in the cultural heritage landscape. “Such materials change hands over centuries. The aim is to keep a tab on pieces that are priceless,” he said.

Temple theft

In the last five years, theft of antique materials has been reported from several temples across Karnataka. Antiques going back to 9th century have been stolen from Ramalingeshwara Temple in Kolar, Bhoganandishwara Temple in Chikkaballapur, Bhimeshwara temple in Davangere, Nageshwara Temple in Hassan, Shiva Temple in Hospet and Panchalingeshwara temple in Mandya. Though cases have been registered, the materials are yet to be

recovered.

An official from the Bengaluru circle said smuggling and illegal trade of antiques were rampant as thousands of such materials are not cared for by either the state or central archeology

departments.

“Only theft in famous temples come to everyone’s notice. In villages, old monuments and antiques are not guarded by anyone. Tens of thousands of antiques have been lost to illegal trade and even smuggled out of the country,” he said.