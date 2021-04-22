Transport strike: BMTC extends bus pass validity

The BMTC on Wednesday issued a circular extending the validity of bus passes by 15 days to compensate for the loss suffered by the pass holders due to the strike by the state road transport corporation (RTC) employees from April 7 to 21. "The validity of all bus passes issued in April has been extended till May 16," the BMTC said in a release.
