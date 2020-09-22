Trees uprooted as rain continues to lash parts of Chikkamagaluru

Rain continued to lash different parts of Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday.
The gusty wind uprooted several trees in the Malnad area.
A huge tree, which was uprooted, fell on the road at Kelagooru near Kottigehara blocking the vehicular movement.
In Mathikatte, the roof of a house was damaged after a tree fell on it.
