Trees uprooted as rain continues in Chikkamagaluru

Trees uprooted as rain continues to lash parts of Chikkamagaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Sep 22 2020, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 12:04 ist
The gusty wind uprooted several trees in the Malnad area. Credit: DH Photo

Rain continued to lash different parts of Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday.

The gusty wind uprooted several trees in the Malnad area.

A huge tree, which was uprooted, fell on the road at Kelagooru near Kottigehara blocking the vehicular movement.

In Mathikatte, the roof of a house was damaged after a tree fell on it.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chikkamagaluru
Karnataka
Kottigehara
rain

What's Brewing

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

Australia attempts to rescue stranded pilot whales

Australia attempts to rescue stranded pilot whales

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

 