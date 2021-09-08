Tribal boy killed in tiger attack

A 13-year-old tribal boy was killed in a tiger attack on Wednesday at Veeranahoshahalli range which comes under Nagarahole forest limits.

The deceased is Ganesh, son of Kariaiah and Lakshmi and resident of Iyyanakere tribal hamlet. Ganesh has five sisters and four brothers.

According to sources, he had gone to attend nature's call at a 100-metres distance from his house in the morning. When he did not return for a long time, the family searched for him and found his body inside the forest.

Pug marks of a tiger were found in the region recently and the tribals suspect that it might be the same tiger. A person was killed in a similar tiger attack at Neralakuppe hamlet around six months ago.

Iyyanakere tribal hamlet adjoins Veeranahosahalli forest and the houses of the tribals are very near to the elephant trench. The residents often enter the forest.

Tiger Project director Mahesh Kumar visited the spot and assured compensation as per norms to the affected family.

