Tribal boy killed in tiger attack

A 13-year-old tribal boy was killed in a tiger attack on Wednesday at Veeranahoshahalli range which comes under Nagarahole forest limits.
The deceased is Ganesh, son of Kariaiah and Lakshmi and resident of Iyyanakere tribal hamlet. Ganesh has five sisters and four brothers.
According to sources, he had gone to attend nature's call at a 100-metres distance from his house in the morning. When he did not return for a long time, the family searched for him and found his body inside the forest.
Pug marks of a tiger were found in the region recently and the tribals suspect that it might be the same tiger. A person was killed in a similar tiger attack at Neralakuppe hamlet around six months ago.
Iyyanakere tribal hamlet adjoins Veeranahosahalli forest and the houses of the tribals are very near to the elephant trench. The residents often enter the forest.
Tiger Project director Mahesh Kumar visited the spot and assured compensation as per norms to the affected family.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
IRCTC to launch India's first cruise liner from Sept 18
What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan
When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole
El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start
Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash
Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans