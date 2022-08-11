Two die in clash in Karnataka's Koppal

Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured in a clash between two groups in Hulihaidar village of Koppal district, Karnataka on Thursday.
The deceased have been identified as Yankappa Talawar (60) and Pashavalisab Maligaddi (22). Dharmanna Harijana, the injured, is critical in a hospital. The reason for the clash is not yet known.
