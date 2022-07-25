Two elephants die of electrocution in Kodagu

Two elephants were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live electricity wire, at Nelyahudikeri in Kodagu district in the wee hours of Monday.

An 11 kV power line was passing through the coffee estate owned by Prakash and Suman Changappa at Konerira in Nelyahudikeri. The wires of the power line were dangling after branches of the trees fell on it. When the elephants were passing through the estate, they came in contact with the live wire. As a result, a male and a female elephant died.

The senior forest officials have visited the spot.