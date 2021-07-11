Two youths from Shikaripur drown in Murudeshwar

Two youths from Shikaripur taluk reportedly drowned while swimming in the Arabian Sea in Murudeshwar, a pilgrimage centre in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Manjunath (26), Manikanta (35), natives of Masur, Shikaripur taluk.

The body of Manjunath has been found and the search is on for the body of Manikanta.

Local fishermen rescued Chandan and Praveen. They had been to Murudeshwar on a tour from Shivamogga district.

Following heavy rains, the tourism department banned swimming on the right side of the temple.

The four youths got into the sea for swimming from the left side of the temple violating the norms.

Murudeshwar police have registered a case.