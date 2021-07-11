Two youths from Shikaripur drown in Murudeshwar

Two youths from Shikaripur drown in Murudeshwar

Local fishermen rescued Chandan and Praveen

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 11 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 22:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two youths from Shikaripur taluk reportedly drowned while swimming in the Arabian Sea in Murudeshwar, a pilgrimage centre in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Manjunath (26), Manikanta (35), natives of Masur, Shikaripur taluk.

The body of Manjunath has been found and the search is on for the body of Manikanta.

Local fishermen rescued Chandan and Praveen. They had been to Murudeshwar on a tour from Shivamogga district.

Following heavy rains, the tourism department banned swimming on the right side of the temple.

The four youths got into the sea for swimming from the left side of the temple violating the norms.

Murudeshwar police have registered a case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
shivamogga

Related videos

What's Brewing

Billionaire Branson achieves 'experience of a lifetime'

Billionaire Branson achieves 'experience of a lifetime'

Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide

Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

 