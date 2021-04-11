Udupi DC G Jagadeesh Malalagadde's FB account hacked

Udupi DC G Jagadeesh Malalagadde's Facebook account hacked

After hacking the account, the miscreants sent messages to his friends seeking money

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 11 2021, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 16:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Fraudsters have hacked the Facebook account of Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh Malalagadde. 

After hacking the account, the miscreants sent messages to his friends seeking money.

The DC has already filed a complaint to the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) station in Udupi and appealed to the people not to send money for the request sent in his name.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Udupi
Facebook
cybercrime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Race for Space: Musk leaves Putin stranded on Earth

Race for Space: Musk leaves Putin stranded on Earth

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda

Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda

Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock

Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock

Are we eating healthier?

Are we eating healthier?

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

 