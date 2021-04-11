Udupi DC G Jagadeesh Malalagadde's Facebook account hacked

Fraudsters have hacked the Facebook account of Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh Malalagadde.
After hacking the account, the miscreants sent messages to his friends seeking money.
The DC has already filed a complaint to the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) station in Udupi and appealed to the people not to send money for the request sent in his name.
