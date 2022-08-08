Unesco World Heritage Site Hampi inundated due to heavy rain

Various monuments at the Unesco World Heritage Site of Hampi have come under water following the release of 1.10 lakh cusecs of water from the Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka's Vijayanagar district.

The water inflow to the dam has been drastically increased due to incessant rain in the region. The water has been released from 30 crest gates of the dam and as a result Purandara Dasa Mantap, Saalu Mantap and Dahrmika Vidhi Vidhana Mantapa have been inundated.

The authorities are releasing 1 lakh cusecs of water from Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam of Mandya district.

The Anjaneya temple and Eshwar temple located near the 200-year-old Wellesley Bridge in Srirangapatna town. Plying of heavy vehicles on the bridge has been banned.

If the water levels increase, the bridge will sink, according to authorities.

Fortunately, the rain have receded in the Cauvery catchment areas of Madikeri district. Meanwhile, the inflow to Kabini dam in Mysuru district is seeing a steady rise due to heavy downpour.

A holiday has been declared primary and high schools in Hassan and Belagavi districts. Four people narrowly escaped while the wall of a house collapsed in Belagavi on Monday.

Hundreds of acres of farmland has come under water as the Doni river in Bijapur district is overflowing. Bagalkot district is also battered by continuous rainfall.

Alarming situation continued in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts as landslide, flood threats loomed large in the region.

Residents of Bengaluru, however woke up to a bright sunny day after a long time.