Unique Umamaheshwara sculpture found in Udupi

A miniature sculpture of Umamaheshwara made out of greenschist was discovered at Maranakatte in Baindoor taluk of Udupi district.

According to Prof T Murugeshi, serving as Associate Professor in the department of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva, the sculpture was discovered while levelling a mound at the site.

This unique sculpture is about 9 cm in height, 9 cm in length and 4 cm in breadth. "The Umamaheshwara is shown riding on his vehicle Bull. Lord Shiva riding on the bull with four hands. Two hands in the front is shown holding the ears of the bull, holding like handle of the vehicle. While, in one of the back hands, he is shown holding Mriga (dear) and the left hand is mutilated. The back of the lord Shiva, Uma is shown sitting and holding the shoulders of the Shiva. But, unfortunately the upper portion of Uma has been destroyed. All the Shiva Ganas including Veerabhadra, Ganapathi, Brungi are depicted around the bull," he explained.

Prof Murugeshi said Umamaheshwara cult, also known as Soma cult or Someshwara cult, which had its origins in Gujrat had spread across the country within no time. It was popular in 11th century and sculpture under study also belongs to 11th century, Prof Murugeshi informed.