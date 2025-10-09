Today's Horoscope – October 9, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 October 2025, 18:33 IST
March 21 - April 20
Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed. Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 4
April 21 - May 21
Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive. Lucky colour: Saffron Lucky number: 3
May 22 - June 21
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people to interfere with your work. A day to spend with friends, and quit worrying. Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 7
June 22 - July 22
Investing time in nurturing your home space will boost your mental well-being. Connecting with distant family or friends may rekindle warm memories. Seek balance in your professional endeavours to maximize outcomes. Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 9
July 23 - August 21
Amplifying your creative pursuits will garner appreciation from unexpected quarters. Focusing on listening rather than speaking can open new avenues of understanding. Prioritize time with loved ones for a boost of happiness. Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 1
August 22 - September 23
Organizing and decluttering your surroundings can elevate your productivity levels. Seeking knowledge in unfamiliar territories will enrich your perspective. Strengthening ties with colleagues can lead to collaborative successes. Lucky colour: Pearl White Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about recent dramatic events in your life. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck. Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 8
October 23 - November 21
Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 2
November 22 - December 21
Your unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Lucky colour: Ivory Lucky number: 5
December 23 - January 20
Your organizational skills will shine, creating ripples of efficiency. Embrace vulnerability in relationships; it may lead to unexpected intimacy. Weigh your words carefully in sensitive discussions. Lucky colour: Pearl Lucky number: 3
January 21 - February 19
A surge in intellectual curiosity will have you exploring new subjects. Your innovative ideas are gaining momentum, but maintain focus. The social landscape shifts in your favour. Lucky colour: Crimson Lucky number: 7
February 20 - March 20
Your empathetic nature will be a boon in social settings, making you a natural mediator. Creative endeavours flourish, potentially becoming more than just a hobby. Be mindful of setting boundaries. Lucky colour: Coffee Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev