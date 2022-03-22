University of Mysore hosts 102nd annual convocation

University of Mysore hosts 102nd annual convocation

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 22 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 16:12 ist
In all, 28,581 students were presented degrees during the convocation. Credit: DH File Photo

The University of Mysore hosted the 102nd annual convocation at the Crawford Hall in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The programme was presided over by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who is also the pro-Chancellor of the university.

Honorary doctorates were presented to Dr Vasudev K Aatre, former director general, Defence Research Development Organisation, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar(Posthumous) and folk artiste M Mahadevaswamy on the occasion. 

Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini received the award amidst standing ovation during the programme. All the family members of Rajkumar's family including Raghavendra Rajkumar attended the convocation.

In all, 28,581 students were presented degrees during the convocation under the presence pf Vice Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar and others.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
University of Mysore
Puneeth Rajkumar

