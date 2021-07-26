University of Mysore launches Google ​​Cloud Centre of Excellence

The University of Mysore has launched Google Cloud Centre of Excellence to prepare students for cloud careers.

Google Cloud Centre of Excellence is an initiative to transform the career support services provided to students, alumni of the varsity and its 220 affiliate colleges. The varsity has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to give its students a head start, said UoM Vice Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar.

The centre will provide students with access to technology and services to learn more about Google Cloud. It will run two flagship programmes - "Google Cloud Career Readiness" and "Google Cloud Computing Foundations."

The VC said that the Google Cloud Career Readiness programme offers Associate Cloud Engineer track and Data Analyst track to prepare students for cloud careers in business and technical domains. The cloud engineering track is ideal for students aspiring for a career in engineering and management roles related to cloud infrastructure.

The data analyst track is suitable for students keen on pursuing career in data analytics, business intelligence and management.